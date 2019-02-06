About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Zainakote residents demand State land to be developed as playfield

Published at February 06, 2019 12:37 AM 0Comment(s)348views

Demands of public already forwarded to higher ups: Tehsildar


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 05:

As the authorities removed land from the encroachment in Zainakote area of Shalteng in Srinagar outskirts, the local inhabitants here have appealed the administration to convert the land into playfield.
The locals told Kashmir News Service that the land was encroached by some persons and was retrieved by the concerned officials recently.
“We demand the land be developed as play ground here so that the encroachers cannot reencroach it,” the locals said, adding that the areas sans playfield and developing it as playground will end the difficulties of children and youth.
Meanwhile, Tehsildar Central Shalteng, Abdul Majeed said that at least three Kanals of land was occupied by some persons and was removed recently.
He added that people are demanding to develop this land as playfield or Eidgah while as a file has been sent to the revenue authorities in this regard.
Abdul Majeed further said he has already forwarded the demands of locals to the higher ups.

 

