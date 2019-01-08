Zahir-ud-din’s Gumshuda Sitarey portraying ‘heroes’ of Kashmir released

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 07:
Gumshuda Sitarey, a book written by senior journalist and writer Zahir-ud-Din was Monday released here.
The book according to its author features untold stories of 90 heroes of Kashmir, who fought the Dogra oppression and participated in the struggle post partition of the sub-continent. Besides, five unsung heroines have also been included in the book that had shown resistance and courage to fight the oppression.
The book was released by noted human rights activist and senior Advocate Parvez Imroz.
Explaining the bravery and courage of the heroes, the author Zahir-ud-din read out excerpts of the book that brought out untold facts about many ‘massacres’ in Kashmir.
He said the book tries to feature heroic stories of ‘resistance, courage and freedom struggle’ that most people in Kashmir are unaware of.
The author also said that search would continue till every hero of Kashmir’s resistance will be featured. “There were many brave people who have contributed to the resistance. We will try to feature the contributions of those people whose stories are undocumented and untold in any book before this,” he added.
Some of the prominent heroes mentioned in the book are GN Gilkar, KH Khurshid, Allah Rakha Sagar, Akhter Mohi-ud-Din, Muhamamd Yusuf Khan, Noor Muhammad Sofi, Muhamamd Sultan Khan alais Sule Galdaar.
The Urdu version Gumshuda Sitarey has 105 such profiles. The first edition of Bouquet was released in the year 2007.
Speaking on the occasion, Parvez Imroz said remembrance is the only weapon to sustain the movement.
Hailing the author for his efforts to compile the book on unsung heroes, Imroz said similar books were needed to expose the collaborators as well.
He said, these people have shown extraordinary courage to fight the “occupation and history needs to be written from the neutral viewpoint.”
“Most of the books have been written by the collaborators who have been involved in torture, and the cycle of human rights in Kashmir. The collaborators have shown history and Kashmir from a biased viewpoint that glorifies someone and shows someone else in unfavourable light,’ he said.
He said, the writers and civil society in Kashmir should expose those ‘collaborators and their so called collaboration.’
"The word collaborator is a brazen word which acts as a bridge and India’s control over Kashmir cannot sustain without it,” he added.
Imroz said most of the books on Kashmir have been written either by Police or Army officers, who have retired from the service and show the ‘biased viewpoints.’
Rashid Maqbool, a senior journalist, who has contributed in the Urdu version of the book also presented a review of the book on the occasion.
Prof Hameeda Nayeema, who is also a civil society member said, “The Indian establishments have tried the defacement of Kashmiri people but resistance in Kashmir is a continuous process and would not fade. They talk about the lakes and mountains but there is no mention of Kashmiri people and their struggle."
She also said that Zahir-ud-din has touched one aspect of the heroic stories of the long narrative of Kashmir history.
"The Indian agencies have written the biographies of the collaborators, which are selling like hot cakes in the Indians market. There is no mention of people. These are just the attempts to project them as Indian heroes,” she said.
Editor Brighter Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Wani, Akhter Mohi-ud-Din’s son Hilal Akhter, Masood-ul-Hasan Kanth and Professor Ghulam Muhammad Sheikh also spoke on the occasion.