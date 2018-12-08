Zaffron will face Zabrwan Rangers in 3rd match

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The third match of the league will see sporting rivals Zaffron Cricket Club facing Zabrwan Rangers. Both teams will be trying their level best to register their first points in the league.
Zaffron having lost the previous encounter will be coming with a positive approach to unsettle Rangers. Asif Firdousi who has been their star performer both with bat and ball will be eager to make an impression. Azhar Hussain needs to make early inroads in a stronger batting unit otherwise it will be tough for Zaffron given the strong batting lineup of Zabrwan.
It will be exciting to see whether Zaffron who surprised all with having a makeshift wicketkeeper will be continuing to do so or bring their regular keeper back.
Zabrwan Rangers also lost their previous encounter as their bowlers were hit to all the corners of the ground despite the fact their batting lineup is the strongest in the tournament.
Having batsman like Kalim, Irfan, Arvind, Mqueet and Sami who on their given day can hit the bowlers out of the ground but it be will crucial to see how they play Azhar and Huzaif in their opening spells.