Zaffron will face arch rivals Zabrwan in eliminator match

Rising Kashmir News
In the eliminator match of the season, last season’s runner-up Zaffron Cricket Club will be facing arch rivals Zabrwan Rangers. The winner proceeds to face Chinar Strikers in the Qualifer 2 to book the remaining place for the finals.
Both the teams have been a big disappointment given the players in their respective ranks and the players haven’t been able to live up to the expectations.
Zaffron Cricket Club who started the season with a new captain still haven’t been able to find the right mix. There were high expectations from star player Asif Firdousi but his form has deserted him and with a makeshift wicket keeper things haven’t gone in their favour.
Huzaib Lone has been a revelation this season along with Azhar Hussain and Mudasir Kirmani have been the main stay for the team.
On the other hand, Zabrwan Rangers that boast of having the best batting lineup among the teams, things haven’t gone in their favour too.
Irfan has failed to deliver at the top and too many dropped catches have let them down.
On the bowling front Nawazish, Najeeb and Tanveer have been very impressive and Yasir Shafi along with Kalim Ullah have done bulk of the scoring for the team.
It will be a battle of nerves as both the teams have a great sporting rivalry between them and hopefully it will be a treat to watch out them battle for the survival.