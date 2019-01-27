Zaffron defeats Chinar to storm into final match

In the second Qualifier of Kashmir Qatar Cricket League (KQCL) Season 2, Zaffron Cricket Club defeated Chinar Strikers here at Al-Khor Cricket Ground by a big margin of 43 runs to earn their place in the final
Azhar Hussain, Captain of Zaffron, won the toss and elected to bat first. The openers laid a strong foundation posting a challenging total of 179/8 in 20 overs.
Asif Firdousi continued his sublime form to hit 52 along with Mudasir Kirmani who scored 36 runs while as Huzaib Lone played a cameo of 21 runs ensuring the team posted a decent total.
Mudasir Rashid took 3/23 in his 4 overs and became the highest wicket taker with 11 scalps to his tally in the tournament and Zubair Shah took 2/ 41 in his 4 overs.
In reply to daunting total Chinar Strikers could only mange 136/8 in 20 overs .
Zubair Shah top scored with 55 runs along with Danish who scored 36 runs but rest of batsman failed at the crucial stage against some outstanding fast bowling by the bowlers of Zaffron.
Surprise package of the match was Amir who was declared man of the match. He took 4/16 in his 4 overs including one wicket maiden over.