Zaffron clinch thriller, beat Zabarwan by 1 run

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
: In the biggest upset of KQCL Season II, Zaffron Cricket Club defeated Zabrwan Rangers by one run in a thriller.
Sami Ullah Dar who had been the captain of Zabrwan Rangers made a surprising change by dropping himself so that every player in his squad gets a chance. Sheikh Showkat was named as captain who won the toss and elected to field first. The decision proved favorable as the bowlers restricted the opposition to a modest 151/10 in 20 overs. Had it not been for the innings of Asif Firdousi who failed in the previous matches, scoring swashbuckling 93 runs that enabled his team to post a fighting total.
Kalim Ullah and Irfan Mushtaq took two wickets each.
In the reply Zabrwan Rangers were cruising home as they were 87/2 in 10 overs. However, inspired bowling by Asif and Mudasir catapulted the match in their favour along with the outstanding fielding by Huzaib and Waseem which enabled them defend the total.
Four runs were required on the last ball. Asif Tak nearly won the match had it not been the brilliant effort in the deep by Huzaib as he restricted them to only 2 runs. Zaffron won by one run as Zabrwan managed to score 150/6 in 20 overs.