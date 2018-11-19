Zaffer pays tributes to slain youth

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 18:
The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) chairman Zaffer Akber Bhat pays tributes to Aali Kadal martyrs on their anniversary and two slain armed youth. In a statement while remembering Sheikh Abdul Hameed, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Advocate Jamil Chowdhry and others Zaffer said,
"Those who laid down their lives for freedom of Jammu Kashmir are the heroes of nation.”
He said, “These great souls nourished the struggle for freedom with their blood and sacrificed their blood for the betterment of our future.”
He said Aali Kadal martyrs spilled their sacred blood into the waters of Jhelum, turned it red and thus wrote a new chapter of sacrifices and struggle.”
Zaffer also paid tribute to two slain armed youth killed in Shopian gunfight. He also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Gh rasool Mir, grandfather of senior Journalist Tariq Ali Mir, Editor Of Urdu Weekly magazine, Belaag Sahafat.