Zaffer Mir condemns civilian killing, seeks probe

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 28
Senior social and political activist, Zaffer Mir (Lasjan), Friday strongly condemned the killing of a 24-year-old youth at Noorbagh, Srinagar and demanded the speedy investigation into the incident to bring culprits to book. He condemned the killing of Mohammad Saleem Malik, who was killed during Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Noorbagh and called it a ‘cold-blooded murder’. Mir conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. “I am grieved. His relatives were crying and pleading before the government forces to allow their son’s funeral to go smoothly. This is the most painful,” Mir said. He demanded the investigation in the killing to bring the culprits to book. “Government should investigate the killing and ask forces to come clear about the circumstances how the youth was killed.” Mir also expressed serious concern over the use of pellets and tear smoke shells on civilians in Panzan village of Chadoorain central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.
“Forces are not exercising maximum restraint while dealing with protestors. More than two dozen people in Chadoora and its adjoining areas have received pellet including an elderly man,” he said.
Mir demanded the government to ensure the safety of civilians while carrying out anti-militancy operations across Kashmir adding people will be forced to hit street if force is used. “People have already suffered a lot due to the turmoil over the years. Civilians should not be harmed. They are not part of any party,” he said. Mir also expressed serious concern over the continuous use of pellet guns, which had created massive outrage during 2016 unrest.“Many people have lost their vision but despite that, it continues to be used against people which is unfortunate,” he said.