About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Zaffer condemns civilian killings, arrest spree

Published at September 29, 2018 12:52 AM 0Comment(s)117views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 28

The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM ) chairman Zaffer Akber Bhat has strongly denounced the civilian killings and arrest spree during CASO’s across the Valley. In a statement, Friday Zaffer termed killing of Saleem Malik, who was shot dead in his home, as heart-wrenching,
Zaffer paid rich tributes to Malik and three other militants killed in two separate incidents, respectively, in Chadoora and Dooru Islamabad. He said, "New Delhi's is using military might to muzzle the genuine voices, which won't sustain for long.” He said that curbs and detentions will not break the will and resolve of separatists. Zaffer said that the blood of youth won’t go waste. Zaffer also expressed his heartfelt condolences and sorrow over the sad demise of Abdul Rashid Pardesi of Lolab, Kupwara, in Muzzaferabad and mother of Farooq Ahmed Shawl and Nazir Ahmed shawl. While expressing solidarity and sympathy with bereaved families he also prayed for the departed souls.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top