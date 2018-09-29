Zaffer condemns civilian killings, arrest spree

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 28
The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM ) chairman Zaffer Akber Bhat has strongly denounced the civilian killings and arrest spree during CASO’s across the Valley. In a statement, Friday Zaffer termed killing of Saleem Malik, who was shot dead in his home, as heart-wrenching,
Zaffer paid rich tributes to Malik and three other militants killed in two separate incidents, respectively, in Chadoora and Dooru Islamabad. He said, "New Delhi's is using military might to muzzle the genuine voices, which won't sustain for long.” He said that curbs and detentions will not break the will and resolve of separatists. Zaffer said that the blood of youth won’t go waste. Zaffer also expressed his heartfelt condolences and sorrow over the sad demise of Abdul Rashid Pardesi of Lolab, Kupwara, in Muzzaferabad and mother of Farooq Ahmed Shawl and Nazir Ahmed shawl. While expressing solidarity and sympathy with bereaved families he also prayed for the departed souls.