Zaffer condemns assault on journalists

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 18:
The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) chairman Zaffer Akber Bhat on Thursday strongly condemned the assault on journalists by the government forces near the gunfight site in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar and demanded strict action against culprits in the case. Zaffer also paid rich and glowing tributes to the slain civilian Rayees Ahmed, Mehraj u din Bangroo and Faid Ahmed.
He also expressed grief over the demise of Ghulam Nabi Dar, brother -in -law of senior right's defender and chief coordinator of ‘Voice of Victims’ Abdul Raouf Khan.
In a statement, the spokesperson said soon after the release of two weeks of house detention Zaffer visited Barzulla residence of the deceased and participated in the funeral of Gh Nabi. Zaffer prayed for the departed soul. He expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family in their hour of grief.
Meanwhile, Zaffer expressed shock and grief over the demise of mother of senior JKLF Leader Mohammad Yasin Bhat and expressed solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family.