Zaffar again bags Ramnath Goenka Award

New Delhi, Jan 04:
Srinagar-based senior broadcast journalist, Sheikh Zaffar Iqbal, Friday bagged the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism 2017 in the Jammu Kashmir and North East category.
The award was given to him by Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.
Zaffar got the award for an in-depth investigative report on radicalisation in Kashmir, broadcast on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India news channels.
Speaking after the award ceremony, Zaffar said, “It’s a great honour to receive this award for the second time. Reporting from the conflict-torn Valley is not an easy job, and if your work gets recognised and rewarded, it's really encouraging.”
This award is “a tribute to the diligence and integrity” that Zaffar brings to his work, said Viveck Goenka, Chairman, Ramnath Goenka Memorial Foundation.
This is the second time Zaffar has won the Ramnath Goenka Award.
In 2007, he got this award for outstanding reporting from Jammu and Kashmir.
Besides, Zaffar has won many other awards for his excellent work.
In 2016, he was given the International Bravery Award by the prestigious US-based journalism institute, East West Center.
In a career spanning over 16 years, Zaffar has reported on a range of issues from conflict, armed encounters, environment to crime, politics and human rights.
He has also reported extensively on natural disasters like the 2006 Kashmir earthquake and 2014 floods.
Zaffar's journalism career has mostly been with NDTV as its bureau chief in Jammu and Kashmir.
He has also attended various international journalism fellowships.