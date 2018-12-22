Zabrwan Rangers to face Chinar Strikers

The 5th match of the Kashmir Qatar Cricket League, will feature Zabrwan Rangers facing Chinar Strikers at Al-Khor Stadium.
Zabrwan Rangers needs to win the match in order to ensure that they finish in the top two to play in Qualifer 1 were the winner will go straight to the final. The loser still has a chance for qualifying.
Zabrwan Rangers boasts of the strongest batting lineup in the league as names like Irfan, Kalim, Arvind, Yasir and Sami can give any bowler nightmares and with the bowling lineup which consists of Nawazish, Tanveer, Saqib it will be a tough for the batsman of strikers.
Chinar Strikers on the other hand who have won both of their matches will like to continue their winning momentum and stamp their pole position.
Having batsman like Avtar, Irfan, Suhail and Adil who have played well so far along with their bowlers Mudasir, Omar will being giving a tough fight to the opposition.
Strikers will be missing their captain Asif Shah for the match as he has been suspended due to slow over rate in the previous encounter.