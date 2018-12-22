About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Zabrwan Rangers to face Chinar Strikers

Published at December 22, 2018 12:27 AM 0Comment(s)183views


The 5th match of the Kashmir Qatar Cricket League, will feature Zabrwan Rangers facing Chinar Strikers at Al-Khor Stadium.
Zabrwan Rangers needs to win the match in order to ensure that they finish in the top two to play in Qualifer 1 were the winner will go straight to the final. The loser still has a chance for qualifying.
Zabrwan Rangers boasts of the strongest batting lineup in the league as names like Irfan, Kalim, Arvind, Yasir and Sami can give any bowler nightmares and with the bowling lineup which consists of Nawazish, Tanveer, Saqib it will be a tough for the batsman of strikers.
Chinar Strikers on the other hand who have won both of their matches will like to continue their winning momentum and stamp their pole position.
Having batsman like Avtar, Irfan, Suhail and Adil who have played well so far along with their bowlers Mudasir, Omar will being giving a tough fight to the opposition.
Strikers will be missing their captain Asif Shah for the match as he has been suspended due to slow over rate in the previous encounter.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top