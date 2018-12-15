Zabrwan beat Zaffron by 7 wickets

Rising Kashmir NewsAl Khor:
Zabrwan Rangers defeated Zaffron Cricket Club by seven wickets to register their first win in the Kashmir Qatar Cricket League being played at Ak Khor Cricket Ground.
Zabrwan won the crucial toss and elected to field first on a damp surface. The backbone of Zaffron batting lineup Asif Firdousi disappointed the team again as he was dismissed for a golden duck which caused a major setback in the dugout as rest of the batsman followed him.
Had it not been the rearguard action by Mudasir Kirmani who top scored with 51 runs along with Irfan Iqbal who contributed 20 runs the score would have been less. The team finally reached 120/8 in 20 overs.
Najeeb Khan took 3/16 in 4 overs and Tanveer took 2/16 in 4 overs.
In reply Zabrwan Rangers openers laid a strong foundation as Tajweez Qasim top scored with 40 runs along with Irfan who scored 37 runs. They achieved the target in just 15.2 overs while losing only 3 wickets for 124.
Zaffron dropped as many as five catches which summed up their performance on the field.
Management of KQCL expressed thanks to all the senior members of the community for coming up and supporting the teams along with ace photographer Zubair Shah who was covering the match.