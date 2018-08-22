Z Morh, Zojila tunnels govt’s top priority: Div Com

Directs for timely completion of prestigious projects
SRINAGAR:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today said that the construction of prestigious Z Morh and Zojila tunnels are govt’s top priority as the two tunnels will provide road connectivity to Ladakh region with Valley throughout the year.
The Divisional Commissioner made these remarks while reviewing the measures pertaining to Z Morh and Zojila tunnels.
The issues that came up for discussion during the meeting included Up-gradation of the Health Centre, permanent electricity supply for Z Morh and Zojila tunnels, priority passes for carrying the equipments, passes for vehicles for both the tunnel projects and other concerned measures.
The Divisional Commissioner directed Health department to submit a complete DPR for the upgradation of Primary Health Centre Sonamarg to Critical Care Unit (CCU) within a week to the Divisional Commissioner’s office to necessary action.
He said that Sonamarg is the most feasible location for Critical Care Unit so that workers whom are working in Z Morh and Zojila tunnel projects get every type of medical aid at Sonamarg area.
He directed traffic department to issue stickers to all designated vehicles and trucks which are engaged in Z Morh and Zojila tunnel projects so that hassle free construction will take place.
To meet the sufficient and uninterrupted electricity supply to Z Morh and Zojila tunnel projects, Divisional Commissioner directed PDD to submit a DPR within a week for further action regarding approval.
Div Com stressed upon the officers to be proactive and ensure that the projects are completed within the stipulated time.
On the occasion, Khan said that the Z Morh and Zojila tunnel projects once completed will promote not only tourism but also giving fillip to trade and commerce between the two regions besides it will multiply the employment avenues for locals, both by way of constructing the tunnel as well as by making the highway OPEN through round the year.
Div Com hoped that the site will prove to be a most attractive tourist destination of the area and will prove to be an economic luxury for the State.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, SSP Traffic, Chief Engineer PDD (S&O), Deputy Director Health Services, Assistant Commissioner, Representatives of NHIDCL, IL&FS and APCO executing agencies and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.