YSS to organize Volleyball, Cricket tournaments in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsPULWAMA, NOVEMBER 10:
District Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Department in collaboration with District Administration Pulwama is going to organise mega Volleyball and Cricket tournaments in the district.
In this connection, desired clubs and village teams are requested to register their teams at the office of District Youth Services and Sports department Pulwama within 5 days from the date of publication of this notice.
The tournaments will be conducted in Pulwama, Kakapora, Pampore and Tral blocks.