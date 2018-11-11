About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

YSS to organize Volleyball, Cricket tournaments in Pulwama

Published at November 11, 2018 12:18 AM 0Comment(s)300views


Rising Kashmir News

PULWAMA, NOVEMBER 10:

District Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Department in collaboration with District Administration Pulwama is going to organise mega Volleyball and Cricket tournaments in the district.
In this connection, desired clubs and village teams are requested to register their teams at the office of District Youth Services and Sports department Pulwama within 5 days from the date of publication of this notice.
The tournaments will be conducted in Pulwama, Kakapora, Pampore and Tral blocks.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top