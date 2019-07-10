YSS to host 3 school nationals

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Youth Services and Sports is all set to host three School Nationals in major games this year.

Director General Youth Services and Sports Dr. Saleem ur Rehman said in the annual meeting of School Games Federation of India (SGF), J&K was allotted hosting of Volleyball for U/19 Boys, Kho-Kho U/19 Boys and Sqay Martial Arts for U/14, U/17, U/19 Girls.

DG YSS also said that 25 teams, each of Volleyball and Kho-Kho are expected to participate in the Mega Sports Tournaments and Sqay Martial Arts contingents from 20 different States are also expected to take part in the School National of Sqay Martial Art.

“JK Youth have been doing exceptionally well in Sqay Martial arts at National and international levels. We are really excited about hosting National Level Championship in this sport. We all know that Sqay is one of the ancient martial art forms from Kashmir and is named after the Persian word for 'Knowledge of war.'

While providing details about the scheduled dates for the organization of these Nationals, another official from activity section of the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports said that National in Volleyball will be conducted in the 1st week of October at Srinagar.

Simultaneously, National in Kho-Kho and Sqay Martial Arts shall be organized at Jammu in the 1st week of December and the Last week of December 2019 respectively.