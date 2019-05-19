YSS, Sports Council to organise sports activities

May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Registration for Panchayat level tournaments to begin from 20th May

The Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K and J&K State Sports Council are jointly organizing mega sports activities in different games at Panchyat Level.

Director General of the Department Youth Services and Sports Dr. Saleem ur Rehman said that Government is committed to providing ample opportunities to the youth of the State for showcasing their inherent sports talent.

To provide a better platform to such talented youth the Department of Youth Services and Sports has collaborated with J&K State Sports Council and Sports competitions in the major games like Cricket, Football and Indoor Games like Carrom and Chess shall start very soon.

He also said that the registration process for all the four games shall start from 20th of May however the registration for Cricket and Football shall be made at Panchyat level by District Youth Services and Sports Officer and for other two games i.e. Chess and Carom, the registration can be done at District Panchyat Office of each District.

A huge number of youngsters are expected to take part in the sports extravaganza which is being organised in all the 22 Districts of the State. Since the registration is open for all students and non-students, the organizers are very enthusiastic about its success. Arrangement for proper conduct of the Sports Competitions in every district are being made most proficiently and two Control Rooms are being established one each at the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports the Central Office of J&K Sports Council Srinagar.