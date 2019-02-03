YSS skiing course begins at Gulmarg

Rising Kashmir News
The 107th Edition of Youth Services and Sports Department's Skiing course began at the ski resort Gulmarg with the participation of 30 trainees from eight districts of Kashmir division.
Speaking about the training course, Director General of the Department of Youth Services & Sports Dr Saleem ur Rehman said that the 14 day course was to be attended by the student players from different districts of Jammu division as well but due to the inclement weather conditions and continuous blockade of Srinagar- Jammu national highway the expected contingents from Jammu division couldn’t report at the venue. He also stated that adequate arrangements have been made for the successful conduct of all the three phases of the skiing course.
The first batch of U/14 Boys who hail from Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Bandipora, Budgam, Srinagar, Baramulla and Ganderbal districts are getting training of the course by the well trained Skiing Instructors of the Department. Four qualified trainers Gh Nabi Reshi, Mohammad Rafi Malik, Imran Nazir and Sajad Ahmed Sofi have been deputed by the Department Of Youth Services and Sports for the smooth conduct of the skiing course. The second training course about the basics of Skiing is beginning on 15th Feb and shall conclude on 27th while as the third such course for only Girl trainees is expected to start on 28th Feb and shall conclude on 18th March at Gulmarg.
While talking about the interest of young boys and girls in Skiing and allied activities, Olympian Gul Mustafa Dev who is looking after the winter sports activities of the Department of Youth Services & Sports said that it is so overwhelming to see youngsters taking part in this training course enthusiastically and wholeheartedly. He also hoped that the participating players get the best experience of their life while playing on the most beautiful skiing slopes of Gulmarg. Hilal Ahmed Warden of Youth Services & Sports Department’s Gulmarg Hutments and other officials of the Department of Youth Services & Sports and J&K Tourism Department were also present on the inaugural ceremony of the training course.