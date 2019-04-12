YSS painting competition concludes

April 12, 2019 |

130 Student Painters Participate

Youth Services and Sports Department besides tapping and shaping sports talent of school children, also encourages inherent, artistic and other qualities of school children.

In this connection, District Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar organized a Mega Painting Competition of boys and girls at Emporium Park here. Kounain Zubair of Girls Higher Secondary School Kothi Bagh, Soliha from GHSS Khanyar, Farheen Zahoor from GHSS Soura secured first, second and third position respectively in the U/19 years age group category of girls. Adil Malik of SPM, HSS, Ilkifat Yousuf of BHSS, Jawahar Nagar and Adnan Farooq of SPM HSS were simultaneously declared first, second and third for painting competition of this category.

In U/17 years age group category for girls, Hiba Zahoor from CMP School got first position, Soliha Iqbal from Kashmir Harvard remained second while as Sabreen Nazir from R.P School from Malbagh got third position. Simultaneously in the same age group category of boys Shahid Mohid ud Din of BHS, Bemina, Syed Mohammad Fakhir of Tiny Hearts and Zahid Altaf of Usmani Middle School got top 3 positions in the competition.

In U/ 14 years age group category Fawad Riyaz of CMP Malbag, Peer Arif of GBMS and Minhaj of CMP School stood first, second and third simultaneously. In the same age group category of Girls, Toyiba of RP School Malbagh, Atif Reyaz of CMP School Gulab Bagh and Kashaf of RP School got first, second and third position respectively.

Director General of Youth Services & Sports Department, Dr Saleem ur Rehman while expressing happiness over the conduct of the painting competitions for school children of District Srinagar has said that the Department is highly thankful to the officers and officials of Floriculture Department for lending a helping hand in the successful organization of these competitions. He further stated that the Director of Floriculture Department Kashmir who was chief guest on the prize distribution ceremony of these completions has agreed to our proposal of Conducting Inter District Level Painting Competition of school children at the world famous Tulip Garden.

Joint Director (Kashmir) of YS&S Bashir Ahmed and other senior officials of the Department were present on the valedictory cum prize distribution function of the District level painting competitions.

