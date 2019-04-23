YSS organises inter-school district competition

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Youth Services & Sports, District Jammu organized Inter School District level competition of U14 and U17 Boys Section in various disciplines at MA Stadium Jammu where in all 424 boys in both category of various institutions of District Jammu are going to participate in different sports events.

The tournament is organized under the patronage of Director General Youth Services & Sports J&K Jammu under the Chairmanship of Madan Lal, Joint Director Youth Services & Sports Jammu.