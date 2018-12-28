YSS deptt bids farewell to Addl Secy

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 27:
Youth Services and Sports (YS&S) Department today accorded warm send off to Additional Secretary Rajnish Kumar on his transfer to Public Works Department here at a farewell function.
Secretary, Youth Services & Sports and Information departments Sarmad Hafeez and other senior officials were present on the occasion.
Secretary lauded the working and attitude of Kumar and described him as a multi-dimensional officer who worked tirelessly and honestly for the betterment of the department. He said Kumar is an upright officer who left his imprints during his tenure in the Department.
Meanwhile, Secretary YS&S also bid an affectionate farewell to Under Secretary YSS Department, Kuldeep Kumar on his superannuation.
Secretary hailed his contribution in the department and wished him a happy and prosperous post-retirement life.