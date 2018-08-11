YSS delays selection list for Class IV posts

Syed RukayaSrinagar, 9 August:
Even after assuring that selection list of Class IV aspirants would be declare in week’s time, the tall claims of Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) have proved to be hoax as selection list of candidates is gathering dust in administrative office.
Earlier, on 6th July 2018, Director YSS, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad had assured that the selection list of candidates would be declared within days after Rising Kashmir brought up the issue with him.
However, the department is yet to come up with the selection list belying their claims.
Many aspirants told Rising Kashmir that the fake promises made by the administration have faded away their hopes.
“We don’t know how long we will have to wait. There is uncertainty prevailed over the announcement of the final selection list. This shows how serious the administration is about the youth of the state,” a group of aspirants told Rising Kashmir.
They further said that whenever they contacted the authorities personally or telephonically, they only give assurances that within next few days’ selection list would be published “but on ground such assurances are just to befool the aspirants”.
“The callous approach of the department towards the recruitment process is taking heavy toll on us and the authorities are still showing no urgency in completion of the selection process which is quite disheartening,” said the aspirants.
Expressing concern over the undue delay, the aspirants said that the vacancies were meant to be filled on fast track basis “but the department is taking inordinate time to make the selection list public”.
“We are left to suffer and are facing hardships due to unnecessary delay as more than one-and-half year has passed since the date of advertisement and the department seems to have forgotten about the posts,” the anguished aspirants expressed.
Adding, “We fail to understand why the administration is taking too much time in declaring the final selection list. As it was a district cadre posts and even the interviews were conducted district wise so the list must have been declared by now.”
The aggrieved aspirants further said that there is already huge unemployment in the state and the selection for the vacant lying posts is proving disappointing for the aspirants.
Earlier, YSS had invited district cadre applications for around 168 vacancies of Orderly/Grounds-man throughout the state with advertisement notice no. 01 of 2017, Dated: 18-01-2017.
The interviews were also conducted few months back but the government is unmoved and has miserably failed to release the final selection list.
Moreover, the nature of appointments shall also be governed by the provision of SRO-202 dated 30-06-2015 according to which the appointee shall be initially on probation of five-years.
The distressed aspirants demanded that the final selection list for the aforesaid posts should be released soon.
“We request to the Governor of the State, N N Vohra and J&K Grievance to look into the matter at earnest and expedite the selection process,” aspirants add.
Meanwhile, Director Youth Services and Sports, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad refused to talk and said he is going busy with personal matters.
However, when contacted Administrative Secretary YSS and Secretary J&K State Sports Council (additional charge), Rajnish Kumar told Rising Kashmir that Director YSS, Sheikh Fayaz is the concerned authority.
“Director YSS is the Nodal Officer besides appointing authority for these posts and he has more information regarding the matter. He is the person who has advertised these Class IV posts in YSS and can provide correct information so far as releasing of selection list is concerned,” Rajnish said.