YSS declares list of grounds men

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Sep 10
Director General Youth Services and Sports Shiekh Fayaz Ahmed Monday Department of Youth Services and Sports is committed channelizing sports talent of State youth and also generating employment opportunities for the qualified and trained youngsters of the state.
He gave details about the provisional selection list of Grounds-man (Class IVth) appointments for 15 districts of the state.
DG further said that the selection list for remaining districts is under active consideration and shall be issued shortly.
While congratulating the newly selected candidates, Shiekh Fayaz Ahmed hoped that they will work with utmost dedication while performing their official duties.
The Department had invited district cadre applications for the vacancies of Class IVth/Grounds-man throughout the state with advertisement notice no. 01 of 2017, Dated: 18-01-2017.