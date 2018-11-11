Youth working in Rajbagh hotel arrested in night raid

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 10:
A 24-year old youth who was working in a hotel at Zero Bridge area of Rajbagh here was arrested by a police team during a raid Friday night, the family said.
Zubair Ul Islam, son of Mohammad Rafiq, a retired sub-inspector of police, is working as a cityward in restaurant Fine Dine in Rajbagh. He was held by a police team during a raid, the family said.
Zubair’s mother Nabla Bano, a resident of Kareemabad, Pulwama said that she received the information that her son was taken by police station Rajbagh and was later handed over to the police station Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
She urged police to release her son who she said is having a cyst and is scheduled to undergo a surgery on December 22 in SMHS hospital.
Meanwhile, sources said that a team of police station Pattan has also arrested Owais Ahmad Lone, son of Farooq Ahmad Lone at HMT in outskirts of Srinagar city. A police officer meanwhile confirmed the arrests but did not divulge further details. (GNS)