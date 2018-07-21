Youth won't tolerate culture of arrogance, corruption, oppression: PM Modi

AgenciesUttar Pradesh
Without naming any political party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the youth will not tolerate the culture of arrogance, corruption and oppression.
In the same breath, while addressing farmers at the Kisan Kalyan rally, Prime Minister Modi said: "The youth of today will not tolerate the culture of arrogance, corruption and oppression. Whether it is cycle (Samajwadi Party) or elephant (Bahujan Samaj Party), the country has understood all the theatrics with their ulterior motives."
In a veiled attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi said the Opposition "galey pad gaye (breathed down his neck)" instead of justifying the need for a no-confidence motion against his government.
In a scathing attack, Gandhi in his speech in the No-Confidence Motion debate in Lok Sabha yesterday accused the central government on several fronts. However, soon after he ended his speech, Gandhi walked up to the Prime Minister and hugged him.
Prime Minister Modi, while underlining the plight of the farmers said the previous government at the Centre and the state failed to do any work for the farmers and now "shed crocodile tears".
"We are trying to break the obstacles created by the previous governments," he emphasised.
The prime minister said his government is dedicated for the welfare of the farmers. "Our government has decided to increase the benefit to farmers selling sugarcane produce from Rs 20 to Rs 275. The government has also decided that the use of sugarcane should not be limited to only producing sugar, but also for making fuel for vehicles. This is why we have decided to produce ethanol from sugarcane and mix it in petrol," he announced.