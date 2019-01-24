Youth will take K-struggle to its logical end: Geelani

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday said “youth would take the Kashmir movement to its logical end.”
Addressing mourners of Shams-ul-Haq of Soghan, Shopian, telephonically, a statement issued here quoted Geelani having said that “young generation was determined to get out of unholy yolk of slavery at any cost.”
“When young blood is so enthusiastic to achieve their goal, no power on earth can force them to subjugation,” Geelani said.
Geelani reiterated his pledge to take “the movement to its logical end and would never allow any body to barter the precious blood of slain militants. “We need to be aware of this and we are duty bound to safe guard their sacrifices and should desist from such activities which prove detrimental for our movement,” he said. “The deceitful slogans of development, prosperity or material gains can never be a substitute for freedom. Pro-Indian politicians have turned into political leaches, sucking every drop of our blood to satisfy their masters in Delhi,” he said. Geelani said that “election drama and the multi faced political stooges pose as our saviors to fetch them votes in the name of roads, electricity and water, but in reality they are the people who strengthen the unholy bond of slavery so nation as a whole should desist from any support to them.”
Stressing upon people in general and youth in particular, Hurriyat chairman said “we need to strengthen our faith and protect our civil, social, religious and human liberties, avoid miss deeds and nourish the Islamic culture in our homes and society without indulging in sectarian hatred and social evils,” he said.