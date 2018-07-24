Youth who had joined militant ranks joins his family: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The state police on Tuesday said that one more youth who had joined the militant ranks joined his family.
Police said that the youth shunned the path of violence with the help of community.
"With the help of community one more joins his family and shuns the path of violence," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. (KNS)
