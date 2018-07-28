About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Youth who escaped police custody arrested

Published at July 28, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 25:

Police on Friday arrested the person who escaped from custody in Zainapora police station two days ago in Shopian district of south Kashmir.
Identified as Suhail Ahmad Wani, brother of slain Hizb militant Nasir Wani of Heff village, was arrested by police in the southern district today.
Suhail had escaped from police custody on July 25, 10-days after he was arrested in connection with the killing of the civilian Tariq Ahmad Mohan along with two other persons.
A police officer confirmed the arrest but declined to reveal the place of his arrest. (GNS)

 

