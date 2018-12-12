Youth waving ISIS flags Indian agents: LeT

Srinagar:
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Mehmood Shah on Tuesday claimed that those waving ISIS flags in Jammu and Kashmir were “Indian agents”.
A spokesperson of LeT, Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi, in a statement issued here quoted Shah as claiming that “those waving ISIS flags have a vicious motive of sabotaging the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmir by aligning it with fake activities of ISIS.” “Beware, whoever waves ISIS flag will have to face fierce resistance,” Mehmood Shah said. He hailed the welfare activities of people of Mujgund for those who suffered damage of properties by the hands of forces.
“The emotions and examples of such goodwill are exemplary. This is a clear message for Indian machineries that they may hurt us but they can never break us. The people of Jammu Kashmir are united in their mutual struggle towards freedom,” the LeT chief said.
Lashkar chief further said that “it is a matter of honour for us that the struggle of Jammu Kashmir has shifted to the fifth generation of Jammu Kashmir.” “In the near future, India will have no other option than to quit Kashmir,” he added.