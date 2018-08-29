Youth tries to molest Budgam girl outside school, arrested

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A 12th class girl was beaten up by a youth who also tried to molest her outside the Higher Secondary School Pakherpora in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday.
"Today morning a youth namely Nazim Ahmad Dar (20) son of Manzoor Ahmad Dar of Pakherpora, Charar-i-Sharief caught hold of the girl student (name withheld) and beat her, torn her clothes and tried to molest her," the family members of the victim said
"Soon after being informed about the incident, the family members reached the school and took her to the nearby hospital in an unconscious state where from the girl was later shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar for further treatment".
Dar, on August 20, had allegedly barged inside the school and beaten up a teacher following which he was arrested by police. Later, Dar was released on bail.
The family members, students and the school authorities, meanwhile, appealed police authorities to take the strict action against the accused so that such incidents are not repeated in future.
Principal Higher Secondary School Pakerpora, Manzoor Ahmad also confirmed the incident and said the school authorities have immediately taken up the matter with the concerned police station for necessary action.
Incharge SHO, Pakherpora, Imtiyaz Ahmad said that after receiving the information about the incident, a police team was immediately deputed to the spot and accused was arrested.
"We have taken cognizance of the incident and a strict action warranted under the law will be taken against the accused," SHO said. (GNS)