Youth surrender along with rifle snatched from bank guard in Shopian

Agencies

Shopian

A youth, who snatched a rifle from a bank guard in south Kashmir district of Shopian on Friday, surrendered before the police today, official sources said.

They said Junaid Hamid Ganie, a resident of Check Samshipora, Shopian, had snatched a 12 bore rifle from a Jammu and Kashmir bank branch guard at Shopian yesterday afternoon.

However, today Ganie surrendered along with the rifle before the police, they added.


This is the second rifle snatching incident in less than 24 hours in Shopian.

Unidentified militants attacked a police guard post at the residence of a former Congress leader and decamped with four rifles in Shopian on Thursday night.

 

