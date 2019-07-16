About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 16, 2019 | Agencies

Youth shuns militancy in Pulwama: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed that a youth, who had joined militant ranks, has shunned the path of violence and returned to mainstream in south Kashmir district of Pulwama.

With this, police said, about four youths from Pulwama have left militancy and joined mainstream since April.

