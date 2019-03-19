Youth shot dead in Tral village

March 19, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Unknown gunmen Monday evening shot dead a youth in Reshipora village of Tral area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police official said some unknown gunmen fired from close range towards 25-year-old Mohsin Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Ahmad Wani outside his house at Reshipora, Tral in the evening.

Mohsin sustained critical bullet injuries and was shifted to Sub District Hospital, Tral.

However, doctors at SDH Tral said the youth was brought dead to the hospital.

"He had bullet wounds in head and neck," they said.

Reports said Mohsin was a labourer by profession.

It was the fifth attack carried out by suspected militants in last six days in south Kashmir.

On last Wednesday, suspected militants killed army deserter Showket Ahmad Naik in Pinglina village of district Pulwama.

The NC block president Mohammad Ismail Wani was shot at and injured by unknown gunmen in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district on Thursday afternoon while on Thursday evening a civilian Manzoor Ahmad Lone was shot dead after abduction in Beighpora village of Awantipora area in Pulwama district.