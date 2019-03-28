Youth shot dead in Shopian village

March 28, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Militants Wednesday shot dead a youth in a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

A police official said a civilian was shot dead at Kacchidora village of Shopain by militants after abducting him from his native village Bemnipora.

SSP ShopianSandeepChaudhry identified the slain youth as24-year-old Tanveer Ahmed Darof Mohammad Abdullah Dar of Bemnipora.

"The body has been retrieved from Kachdoora village. A case was registered and police has started investigation", he said.

Tanveer is survived by two siblings and parents.

A video has gone viral on social media in which the youth is heard confessing to have tipped army about presence of some militants in Gadapora village of Shopian a couple of days ago which led to an encounter in which two militants were killed and 9 structures damaged.