June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Youth shot dead in Pantha Chowk

SOG man hurt in accidental firing succumbs

A 32-year old man was killed after unknown gunmen fired at him at Pantha Chowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday evening.

Reports said unknown persons fired upon youth Sameer Ahmad Wani son of Mohammad Yousuf Wani of Khanmoh.

Sameer sustained a bullet injury in upper side of his chest and was rushed to SMHS hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

A police officer said investigation has been launched in this regard.

Soon after the incident a joint team of army and SOG launched a hunt to nab the assailants.

Meanwhile, a Special Operation Group (SOG) personal of J&K police, who was critically injured in an accidental fire, at Kadipora area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday afternoon succumbed to injuries in the evening.

SOG man Nazir Ahmad Ganai was hit by a bullet after his service rifle went off accidentally inside the SOG Camp at Kadipora in Anantnag district.

Soon after the incident, his colleagues rushed towards him and shifted the injured SPO to district hospital Anantnag, wherefrom he was taken to the military hospital.

Nazir succumbed to injuries at the army hospital this evening.GNS

