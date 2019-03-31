Youth shot dead in Baramulla

March 31, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Unidentified gunmen on Saturday evening shot dead a 35-year-old man in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town.

A police spokesman said a civilian identified as Arjumand Majeed Bhat alias Raju Mistry of Khawaja Bagh, Baramulla was fired upon by militants inside his shop in Baramulla town.

“He sustained critical injury and was shifted to nearby hospital. The doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead," he said.

Arjumand, according to locals, was running Hadif medical store in main market Baramulla.

Witnesses told Rising Kashmir that at around 4:30 pm, several gunfire shots were heard in the market.

Soon the shopkeepers downed the shutters and ran for cover.

After the incident, forces cordoned off the area and carried out search operation in the main town. All entry and exit points were sealed and temporary check points installed to nab the suspected militants.

The deceased is survived by wife and two kids.

One of his brother is said to be a BUMS doctor.

Earlier in January, Jammu and Kashmir police had declared Baramulla police district as militancy free after killing of three local Lashkar-e-Toiba militants.