Youth shot dead by gunmen in Naseem Bagh

Published at September 08, 2018 06:10 PM 0Comment(s)1599views


Agencies

Srinagar

Unidentified gunmen on Saturday shot dead a youth in Naseem Bagh area of Hazratbal in Kashmir capital Srinagar, police said.

Gunmen fired at Ishfaq Ahmad, a student of Islamic University, in Hazratbal area of the city this evening, said a police officer here.


"The victim died on the spot. An identify card recovered from the slain person, he was Ishfaq Ahmad, a student of the university. However, the identity is being confirmed.

"The area has been cordoned off for searches to trace the assassins," the officer said.

Earlier in the day, unidentified gunmen killed an activist of separatist Hurriyat group led by Syed Ali Geelani in Bomai area of Sopore town.

The activist, Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani, had been recently released from jail.

