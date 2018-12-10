Youth sacrifice lives for nation’s freedom: Geelani

Srinagar:
Paying tributes to slain militants at Mujgund in Srinagar outskirts, Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday said that “youth sacrifice their precious lives to end the suppression and occupation of their nation.”
“I pay my heartfelt and sincere tribute to these martyrs,” Geelani in a statement issued here said. “We are duty bound to carry their mission to its logical conclusion,” he added. He said that “from over three past three decades, Kashmiri people have been demanding their right to self-determination, has presented huge sacrifices, however New Delhi with its military might, brutally killed thousands of innocent people.’
Blaming Delhi’s “stubborn” approach for “continuous bloodshed in state, Geelani said “Kashmir is a peaceful place and added that frequent incidents of encounters resulting into the martyrdom of youth, is a matter of serious concern for us.”
Meanwhile on the occasion of World Human Rights Week, Geelani said that the UNHRC was established in 1948, to safeguard the individual and collective human rights throughout the world to ensure global peace and tranquility, however he said that it has “unfortunately it has failed to uphold its own slogan.”
“Humans have inherent rights of dignity and worth which existed even before the laws and humans should not be taken as the property and commodity of the state and denying its rights accounts to the denial of its existence,” he said. “Place, where the people are being oppressed and subjugated in the name of colour, creed, cast and religion, should be the centre of focus and attention as injustice to a single human is a threat to the whole humanity,” Geelani said. He said that “every year human rights day is being celebrated this year as well seminars and programs will be held across the globe, where thundering speeches, colorful cultural activities and belly services will be held on large scale enforcing and harassing weaker sections of subjugated people.” Geelani said that in India too, hundreds of seminars and symposiums will be held throughout the country, worst enemies of humanities and human blood suckers will be distinguished in such events, but so-called world’s largest “democracy” has forcibly occupied our unfortunate land and has deprived us from our religious, political and social rights for last 7 decades.
Hurriyat Chairman said that “India doesn’t respect and honor the promises of their own political godfathers and force the whole population to humiliating subjugation and any voice against this brute occupation is crushed with heavy military might to create a graveyard like silence,” he said, adding “Current situation is devastated, our social, human and even religious rights were crushed under heavy boots. Blood bath and horrifying armed calm down was displayed with impunity, killing, blinding and crippling our youth to maximum.”
He said that kids, elderly and youth were roughed up for participating in peaceful protests to establish graveyard silence. “Champions of the human rights are hibernating under anesthesia. Dance of death was taking place under its nose but it turned deaf and dumb.”
TeH activists hold candle light protest
On the call of Joint Resistance Leadership, (JRL) of observing week-long Human rights protests, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activists on Sunday held candle light demonstration at Aali Kadal in summer capital, Srinagar
Mujgund Encounter: LeT pays tribute to slain militants
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Mehmood Shah on Sunday paid tributes to its slain men Abu Ali Mudassir, Abu Muaz Saqib and others who were killed in a gunfight with forces at Mujgund, Srinagar.
“The whole world is seeing the cowardice of forces. Setting people’s houses on fire and blasting them after picking up the fallen Indian soldiers is no trait of professional armed forces,” a spokesperson of LeT Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi said in a statement issued here. “Indian forces and their army chief Gen Bipin Rawat must face the freedom fighters in battlefields,” Shah said, adding,
“Hundreds of youth are ready to pick up the fallen gun of Mudassir. The worries of India will only worsen,” LeT chief said.
He expressed grief over the loss of public properties and damaging to homes “by forces” and said, “the freedom fighters stand united with people in this moment of grief”.
“India will soon compensate for the tragic loss of properties of Kashmiris,” he said and hailed the stone pelters and mothers, sisters and youth for their “support to freedom fighters.” “People are our true asset,” Lashkar chief in a statement said.