Youth picking up guns a challenge for Hurriyat: Mirwaiz

June 21, 2019 | Junaid Kathju



Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman and Awami Action Committee (AAC) patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Thursday said that youth picking up guns was a challenge for the “resistance leadership” as it was for the state government.

Addressing a gathering on AAC’s 56th foundation day at Mirwaiz Manzil, Umar said that owing to the oppressive policy adopted by the Government of India (GoI), Kashmir’s youth are losing all hopes in peaceful means of Kashmir conflict.

“It is extremely painful that each day we shoulder the coffins of our young ones to graves. Today, our youth see armed struggle as only means to be heard,” he said.

Mirwaiz said that Hurriyat leadership used to act as “buffer” between the two extremes, but lately the curbs imposed on them have left youth estranged, thus making them vulnerable to choose the violent path.

“We used to engage with people through seminars, religious gathering where the emphasis was made on peaceful Kashmir resolution. But today, Hurriyat leadership is being either caged at homes or arrested,” the Mirwaiz said.

“Today, youth are picking up guns. It is equal challenge for the resistance leadership as it is for the state government,” he said. “The Hurriyat leaders have extra responsibility to save the youth. We are losing our most precious resource, our youth to the conflict.”

He said in the past one week alone more than 25 people have lost their lives including armed youth, civilians and soldiers to the conflict, “which is extremely unfortunate and sad.”

“We (Hurriyat) want an end to all these killings,” Mirwaiz said.

He said that in the past decade people many times launched agitations to raise their voice seeking resolution forcefully but it was always Hurriyat leadership that advocated a peaceful manner of reflecting their sentiment.

He said disengagement, bloodshed and intimidation have not and will not be able to solve the Kashmir issue.

“Those who think that by adopting oppressive measures, they can make Kashmiris to kneel should read history. Kashmir issue is a reality and is well documented, nobody can change it,” he said.

Mirwaiz said it was India and Pakistan who took the Kashmir issue to UN when Jammu and Kashmir got divided in 1947 .

“It was they who signed the UN resolutions, and in the last 70 years both countries have gone to wars over it and signed various agreements at Tashkent, Shimla, Agra and Lahore and started the composite dialogue, but it is the people of Kashmir who have suffered the most and are at the receiving end,” he said.

Mirwaiz urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to show statesmanship and resolve the Kashmir issue once and for “in the interest of humanity and peace.”

Commenting on the NIA charge against JKLF chairman Yasin Malik who is in its custody for forging unity between people and leadership, Mirwaiz said that forging unity is no crime.

Shedding light on AAC, the Mirwaiz said it was founded with a view to give voice to Kashmiris and their genuine demand for the resolution of the Kashmir issue in a peaceful manner.

He said that it was the founder of AAC, Mirwaiz Farooq, who first talked of an alternative means of a “peaceful and democratic resolution in the form of dialogue among the stakeholders including with the people of J&K, which included all the regions of the state.”

Mirwaiz said that AAC was not formed for furtherance of any vested interest or to gain power. “Our purpose is to peacefully press for resolution of the Kashmir issue keeping in view the sentiments and aspirations of its people,” he said.