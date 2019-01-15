Youth participation in politics

Muneer Ahmad Magray
Opportunities for engaging political participation are a leading way to reach an inclusive politics in which citizens can participate in the public decision-making process. Political Participation is a crucial part of democracy.
In principle, it is a constructive way those members who participated in the politics should be able to further educated a democracy and the political leadership.
However, the understanding and perceptions of young people in the participation of politics have remained disillusion in many countries around the world. This makes it indispensable to examine the exclusion of young people in political participation.
Political participation is one of the most vital tools to promote good governance, strengths of political inclusion and democracy.
As argued by Flanagan & Sherrod that the evaluative role of young people in negotiating the political realities of their social order and in creating change in the process. However, the importance of youth political participation is having little attention by citizens to have equal rights to participate in political affairs without exclusion.
Even though, political equality should be given every society has to same rights in political activities.
Isakson said it is, unluckily the idea of “one man one vote” is not enough to confirm political fairness in this wisdom; because one takes to the explanation of who joins in the political development and whose favourites are signified in policies and claimed that extensive participation in politics, well-defined as voter performances to affect the choice of or the activities engaged by political representatives, had a fundamental democratic value. Participation of the young people in politics worldwide is about 30 percent.
Recognizing that young people, like all people, want to be appreciated for the role that they play in society, they need viable avenues through which they can use their abilities and talents to make positive contributions.
Many young people look for opportunities or try to create opportunities for participation, only to find their ideas resisted or rejected.
In the absence of such opportunities, they are more likely to find other avenues of expression and alternative groups in which to feel a sense of belonging.
The result of our failure to constructively engage them is that their potential is often lost or diverted. If young people are not given viable means of participation, they can be engaged by anybody who will make them feel valued and appreciated, including extremist groups.
Indian context
The average life expectancy of a political party, globally, is just 43 years —as voters grow tired of decrepit political parties, such parties are embracing new blood and empowering it, to survive.
In comparison, in India, political parties seem frozen, preferring to continue with their allegiance to seniority and hierarchy.
In 2014, the current Parliament had just 12 MPs under 30, with only 53 percent of its members under 55; while the average age of an MP was typically above 50 (54 for the BJP, 57 for the Congress in 2014).
More than 50percent of India’s population is below the age of 25, and more than 65percent below 35. If we were to base our thinking off statistics, India’s youth should already be steering the biggest democracy in the world.
Yet, the reality is far from it. Only 6percent of the ministers in the government of India are below the age of 35. Behind every policy, bill, rule or law, the involvement of youth plays a key role.
The contemporary social and cultural bearings in the society are a far cry from what it was a generation before. It is tough for something to be able to visualize what the youth of today want, justifiably so.
For the thought processes behind policies to change, the youth needs to get involved so that they can have a say in what policies and initiatives govern their life.
Way forward
With some youth driven ideologies encapsulating into traditional politics a change in guard is offering a space, political folds and dispensations need to adhere with some basic and new fundamental affairs.
Younger politicians understand what a youthful India needs and what their aspirations are. Political parties should be encouraged to provide space for such leaders to grow on merit.
Going forward, we need to ensure that the support for the political participation of young people should extend across the electoral cycle.
The core principle is that youth political participation needs to be meaningful and effective, going beyond token gestures.
Capacity development is an integral measure, and while building individual capacities is key, the capacities of organizations and the degree to which an environment enables individuals and institutions to participate in political processes can also be factored in.
Author is a research scholar ta Deakin University, Australia