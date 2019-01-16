Youth Parliament festival held at B'la

Baramulla January 15:
National Social Services (NSS) wing Government Degree College Baramulla in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendar Baramulla (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports) Tuesday launched the District Youth Parliament Festival 2019 at Government Boys Degree College here.
The festival being organised on the theme “Be the Voice of New India and Find solutions and contribute to policy” will continue till 24th of this month.
Among others, Principal of the Degree College, Prof. Fazal Rahim Beigh, Prof. Rehmat Shah, NSS cadets and many others attended the inaugural function.
Speaking on the occasion Co-ordinator NYK Baramulla Hakeem Ab. Aziz said that the idea of organising Youth Parliaments for young people was first given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat programme in December 2017.
He said after that the government decided to organise the youth festival in every district of the country to facilitate the youth in the age group of 18 to 25 years to discuss and debate the ways to make a New India.
He said the festivals will be held at District, State and National level to select best speakers. He also said the winner of National Youth Parliament will be awarded Rs two lakh and the first and second runner ups will get a prize of Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.