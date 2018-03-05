Youth organize 6th annual Bhandara of Baba Surgal, Peer Baba at Rehari

Jammu, March 04:
Sixth Annual Bhandara of Baba Surgal and Peer Baba was organized by the youth at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Rehari, here today.
Chairman, Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal along with SDP, West, DySP Pranav Mahajan, BJYM leader Karan Sat Sharma and Chairman, Child Care Society, Karan Deep Singh Lucky formally opened Bhandara and distributed Prasad among the devotees.
Large number of local youth as well as women and elderly lot paid obeisance at both shrines situated within the School premises and participated in the langar. While interacting with the youth, Chairman Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal asserted them to participate in such congregations and spread message of brotherhood and communal harmony.
“By participating in such religious programs youth gets enlighten and follow the path shown by deities. Such Kaar Sewas also motivates youth to stay from drug abuse besides encouraging them to work hard in nation building,” stated Zorawar Singh Jamwal and also appealed to youth to jointly pledge to weed out drug mafia from society and save future generation.
President of Child Care Society Vinay Gupta informed that they are organising bhandara from the last six years and many devotees come and take the blessings of Baba Surgal Devta ji.
Shubham Gupta, Lithesh Kohli, Astik Kohli, Vansh Bali, Bhola, Sethi, Arvind Khajuria, Kartik, Akshay and Sahil were among other volunteers who organized the langar.
0 Comment(s)