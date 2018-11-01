Youth offering priceless sacrifices: Hurriyat (M)

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) on Wednesday said that “youth in Kashmir region were offering priceless sacrifices.”
In a statement issued here, Hurriyat (M) spokesperson said paid tributes to two militants killed an encounter with government forces at Tral Pulwama.
“It’s high time that the people of Kashmir stay steadfast and display unity for their legitimate birth right, the right to self-determination,” a statement issued here said. “History is witness that no military might have succeeded in puzzling the genuine struggles let alone weakening the people's aspirations and commitment towards their goal.”
The spokesperson while expressing serious concern over the prevailing situation in Kashmir said that global community should wake up and take note of the pain inflicted on innocent Kashmiris and build pressure to New Delhi to honour the aspirations of people of Kashmir. “Because of the lingering Kashmir dispute there is an instability prevailing all over and the only way to end it is to resolve the issue of Kashmir as per the aspirations of people,” the spokesperson said.