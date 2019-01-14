Youth nourishing K-movement, Delhi reacting with military might: Geelani

Srinagar:
Paying tributes to the prominent commander Zeenat-ul-Islam and his associate, Shakeel Ahmad killed in Kulgam encounter, Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday said “youth are sacrificing their precious lives to end the forcible occupation.”
“Our youth are nourishing the movement for right to self-determination with their precious blood, but New Delhi with its military might always responds brutally,” Geelani in a statement issued here said.
Blaming Delhi’s “stubborn” approach for continuous bloodshed in state, Hurriyat chairman said “We are a peaceful nation, but our youth are forced to adopt the extreme path as the peaceful voices are not responded.” “From the last 71 years we have seen only the brutal face of Delhi, lived a life of uncertainty, chaos and harassment, shouldered the coffins of our dear ones, and witnessed only death and destruction all around,” Geelani said, adding “We are unfortunate that we losing our heroes so early as their un-dented commitment and visionary intellect would help to smoothen this struggle.”
Hurriyat chairman said that use of force on the mourners was nothing but “vengeance and cowardice and can only be done by a biased and arrogant power.”
Earlier, forces had fired at the civilians who attempted to gather for the funeral of militant commander Zeenat-ul-Islam. At least 10 civilians were injured, with at least two being hit by bullets and two injured by pellets. Mourners were gathering to participate in the funeral prayers of Islam at his native Sugan village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.