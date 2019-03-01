Youth must protect JK’s unique identity: Farooq

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday asserted that the flag of Jammu and Kashmir was the expression of state’s historical unique identity—saying that the youth of the state must come forward to protect and uphold its sanctity.
In a statement issued here said, Abdullah said that reiterated that NC would continue to fight against forces inimical to states identity and uniqueness. He was addressing two separate delegations at party head quarters Nawa-e-Subah, Srinagar.
“We have faced lot of challenges over the years as far as the protection of our identity is concerned. Thankfully we have defeated them but we must not lower our guard. We as a society must come out as a united unit irrespective of region or religion and give the communal forces a befitting reply. Youth and women have to play a major role in this,” he said.
While addressing a delegation led by women’s wing president Shameema Firdous, Party President said, “The women are no way inferior to men. They have proved to be as vibrant, sincere and perfect in many fields. Their role in shaping a nation’s destiny is no less. Women of our state and Kashmir in particular are resilient enough to face all odds. Realizing the power of women our party gave 33 percent reservation to the women in Panchayat and reserved 50 percent seats for women in medical colleges.”
He further added, “Our party has been a strong votary of having women in politics. We are lucky to have many educated and industrious women in our party. Once in power our party will roll out effective policies for the empowerment of girls and women. A progressive society is what our party aspires for and the idea of making progress cannot be achieved without giving women their due share in every field.” Er. Sabiya Qadri was also present.
Later a delegation of YNC functionaries led by YNC district president Khalid Rathore called upon Dr. Farooq at Nawa-e-Subah, Srinagar. YNC Central Zone president Imran Pandit was also present.
In a long with chat with YNC functionaries he impressed upon them to work towards realizing the long cherished dreams of Sher-e-Kashmir by making NC strong at grass root and make people realize the importance of constitutional provision accorded to J&K.
“The question arises what shaped the unique identity of our state? The answer to this query lies in the long history of ours. It is this individuality of ours that reflected in the efforts of Sher-e-Kashmir, who lent immense sacrifices for preserving the individual character of our state. Art 370 and Art 35 A are the embodiment of this unique character of ours which was astutely incorporated by the makers of the Constitution of India,” adding, “It is youth that has to come forward now and shoulder the responsibility of protecting our unique character as guaranteed by the constitution of India. They have to carry forward the ideals that have been guiding us all along since the inception of J&K National Conference.”