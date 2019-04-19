Youth must help in bringing political stability in J&K: NC

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference State Secretary and former minister, Surjeet Singh Slathia, on Thursday called upon youth to play their important role in steering Jammu and Kashmir to peace, prosperity and political stability.

As per a statement, while welcoming prominent youth of the Vijaypur assembly segment into National Conference here this afternoon, Slathia called for channelizing energies of youth towards positive pursuits, saying adequate opportunities were needed to be provided to them in decision making.

“National Conference has done a lot in this regard since its inception by providing a vibrant platform to youth and ensure their participation in the decision making by getting politically empowered,” he said.

Slathia said that joining of the public spirited and dedicated activists will further strengthen National Conference bastion and help in reaching out to the vast mast of people for mitigating their difficulties. He said the party is natural choice for all those believing in secular ethos of Jammu and Kashmir and its inclusiveness.

He urged the new entrants to be a part of socio-economic transformation of all the regions and their sub-regions. He also hoped that the cadre will perform their designated role in bringing about harmony in the state.

Slathia said that Jammu and Kashmir was passing through a most difficult phase and the youth had to shoulder the responsibilities of steering it out of the morass created by the BJP in partnership with the PDP. He said the people were looking towards National Conference with hope and therefore it is incumbent upon the cadre to meet their aspirations and expectations.



Prominent among those who greeted the new entrants into National Conference hold included District President Youth National Conference Riyaz Ahmed Malik besides District NC Secretary Samba, Om Prakash Attri and District Vice President, Vijay Singh, the statement added.

