Youth must contribute in JK’s development: Mir

Khanabal:
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir has on Monday asked youth to come forward to ensure overall development of the State.
Addressing delegation of youth from South Kashmir at Khanabal Dak Bunglow, in which Senior Congress Leaders of Anantnag District participated. He said youth in all the three regions posses a great potential and can do wonder in any field. Mir said that youth can do wonders provided they get the opportunities to prove their worth in the field assigned to them and made a fervent appeal to youth in all the here regions to come forward to contribute to overall development of the State and people as well.
“Youth in J&K has the responsibility to bring the state especially Kashmir valley out of muddle created due to the unfavorable situation prevailing in the valley since three decades,” he said. “Despite the difficult situations, youth in valley have proved as they are not behind the youth in rest of the country, they have the potential and they should continue to work hard and contribute to peace and overall development of the State.”
Mir infused confidence among them, saying that in Kashmir and Jammu and Ladakh were capable enough to face the challenges coming their way, their dedication and hard work inspire the youth in rest of the country.
On this occasion, District Organizer, PDP Anantnag joined Congress party. Mir while welcoming him, urged the Youth delegation to strengthen the Congress Party further to ensure safety, security and development of the people, for the fact, Congress Party is the only unifying force in the Country & State, which has always respected the urges and aspiration of the people, he said. Among others who addressed the youth delegation included Senior Leaders Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Hilal Ahmad Shah, Gulam Mohi U Din Bhat, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Iqbal Ahanger and others.