Youth kills girl before stabbing himself in Bandipora

Srinagar, Aug 28:
A girl was stabbed to death by a youth who later attempted suicide in north Kashmir’s Bandipora on Tuesday.
SSP Bandipora, Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, told local newsgathering agency, GNS that the girl and the youth had gone to Boothu area, a picnic spot. "The youth first stabbed the girl to death and later tried to kill himself by stabbing".
Later police reached the spot after being informed by some locals. Both were removed to district hospital Bandipora where doctors declared the girl as dead while the youth Mudasir Ah Mir son of Gh Mohd Mir of Mantrigam, Bandipora has been referred to SKIMS Soura in critical conditions, SSP said.
The deceased girl has been identified as Shahista Shah daughter of Showkat Shah of Onagam, Bandipora.
"He said that police has filed a case and investigations are underway to know the reasons behind it," SSP said.