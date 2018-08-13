Youth killed, two injured in Tosamaidan explosion

Defence Ministry had claimed clearing the meadow of unexploded shells
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 12:
A youth was killed and two others injured after a shell went off at Tosamaidan in Khag area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday.
In the incident that happened in the afternoon three persons sustained injuries.
The injured were shifted to the nearby Primary Health Centre where from one of the critically injured was referred to SKIMS Srinagar for advanced treatment.
However, the grievously injured youth identified as Wajid Bashir Ahanger of Zago Khareen, Beerwah succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS.
Soon after the blast, a Police team rushed to the spot to ascertain the nature of the explosion.
Senior Superintendent of Police Budgam, Tejinder Singh told a local news agency GNS that police has taken cognizance of the incident.
After the incident, district administration Budgam issued a fresh advisory and people were told not to fiddle with any shell or other suspected objects if they find them at Tosamaidan.
“We made announcements in local Masjids and other places adjoining Tosamaidan and urged people not to touch or fiddle with any suspected object in the area," Deputy Commissioner Budgam Sehrish Asgar.
She said soon a fresh clean-up drive would be taken up to see for any explosive devices in the area.
“People will not be allowed to venture into the areas where the possibility of unexploded shells is more till the cleanup drive is complete,” she said.
Chairman of RTI Movement, Raja Muzaffar Bhat said that RTI movement had filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about the presence of live shells in Tosamaidan and after hearing the petition NGT had directed the Army through Ministry of Defence to ensure that the meadow was clean before August 10, 2016.
“Unfortunately this order was not at all respected and not a single team visited Tosamaidan until the whole meadow became inaccessible due to recent snowfall. The fresh blast that killed a civilian has exposed the claims of Defence Ministry,” Bhat said in a statement.
The Ministry of Defence earlier submitted before NGT that they had cleared the meadow from firing equipment and disposal in 2014 under its ‘Mission Fallah’.
The counsel for Defence Ministry had further stated before the NGT that the entire field would be cleared from any waste and explosive remnants expeditiously and in any case no later than August 10, 2016.
“We dispose of this application with a direction to the respondents (Army through Ministry of Defence) to ensure that the field is not only kept clean and free of any waste, and also environmentally and ecologically friendly. All steps should be taken prior to August 10, 2016,” Bhat said quoting July 11, 2016 order of NGT.
“The Sunday’s explosion at Tosamaidan which claimed a life makes it clear that MOD has lied before the NGT,” he said. “We will again move to NGT and demand action against the Defence Ministry.”