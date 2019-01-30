Youth killed, two injured in fire in Reasi

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
A youth was charred to death and two others suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district on police said Wednesday.
The fire broke out in a tin-shed in the Bhavan area near the shrine in the early hours, trapping three workers of a private Dhaba (food stall), who were using it as their accommodation, a police official said.
The workers were asleep when the fire broke out, the official said, adding police has registered a case and started investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire.